NAnthony Hopkins' Oscar-nominated 'The Father' to hit theatres in India on April 23
The Father, starring Oscar winners -- veteran actor Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman -- will release in the theatres in India on April 23. Adapted from Zellers critically acclaimed play Le Pere The Father, the movie takes a raw and unflinching look at dementia, examining how the lines between reality and delusion blur as the disease takes over.It revolves around an ageing man Anthony Hopkins who battles his own diminishing mind.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:19 IST
''The Father'', starring Oscar winners -- veteran actor Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman -- will release in the theatres in India on April 23. The film, directed and co-written by Florian Zeller, is nominated in six categories at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards. Adapted from Zeller's critically acclaimed play ''Le Pere'' (''The Father''), the movie takes a raw and unflinching look at dementia, examining how the lines between reality and delusion blur as the disease takes over.
It revolves around an ageing man Anthony (Hopkins) who battles his own diminishing mind. When his caring daughter (Colman) is forced to choose between the ailing parent and moving to Paris with her new found love, the duo’s bond is put to the ultimate test.
The film also features actors Mark Gatiss and Imogen Poots PVR Pictures is releasing ''The Father'' in India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
