Prince Philip will not have a state funeral or lie in state
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:28 IST
"The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes," the College of Arms said on Friday.
"The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral."
