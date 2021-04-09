Left Menu

Makers of 'Major' reveal first glimpse of Sobhita Dhulipala as NRI hostage

The makers of the upcoming biographical drama 'Major' on Friday unveiled a poster from the film, that sees the first glimpse of Sobhita Dhulipala who essays the role of a hostage trapped in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:37 IST
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the upcoming biographical drama 'Major' on Friday unveiled a poster from the film, that sees the first glimpse of Sobhita Dhulipala who essays the role of a hostage trapped in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The lead actor [of the film - Adivi Shesh took to Twitter and dropped the new poster. Along with the poster, he wrote, "Introducing a new dimension in the #PeopleOfMajor The Terrorists came into the hotel. Then they came for her. She fought back. @sobhitaD IS PRAMODA #MajorTheFilm #MajorTeaserOnApril12

The poster illustrates the worst fear of every individual as Sobhita Dhulipala epitomises the agony faced due to the catastrophic incident that terrorized not just the entire nation but caused a significant impact across the globe. Slipping into the role of an NRI hostage trapped at the Hotel Taj during the unfortunate terror attacks of 26/11, Sobhita Dhulipala plays the leading lady and the poster depicts one of the most vital sequences of the film.

Celebrating the heroics of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan played by Adivi Sesh in the upcoming film 'Major', the biographical drama traces the significant stages of the army officer's life, not just depicting his death but embracing the spirit with which he lived. Owing to the far-spread eminence of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the multilingual film is been made in Hindi and Telugu.

The movie 'Major,' pays a tribute to the late soldier who sacrificed his life for the nation, by bringing to screen his heroics during the terrorist attacks and celebrates the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life. 'Major' stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, amongst others. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies. The movie will hit the theatres on July 2, 2021. (ANI)

