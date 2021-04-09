The Conjuring 3 Storyline Revealed: Boy commits murder but blames it on demonic possession?

The horror movie enthusiasts were disheartened when they heard that The Conjuring 3's release would be delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The third installment of The Conjuring, titled "The Devil Made Me Do It" was originally scheduled for release in September, 2020 but Warner Bros. has postponed its U.S. release date to June 4, 2021. The film will also have a month-long simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service, starting June 4.

See @VeraFarmiga & @patrickwilson73 in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, in theaters and on @hbomax June 4th. pic.twitter.com/3GjA1d7bMw — The Conjuring Universe (@ConjuringFilms) April 4, 2021

Like the first two installments, The Conjuring 3 will also be based on a true story. According to the official synopsis of The Conjuring 3, the film will showcase a "chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren."

"One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense," reads the next part of the official synopsis.

The third movie will investigate the actual truth behind the murderer's claim of demonic possession. Conjuring 3 is based on the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a murder trial that took place in 1981 in Connecticut.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will reprise their roles as Lorraine Warren and Ed Warren in The Conjuring 3. The other cast includes Sterling Jerins as Judy Warren, Ruairi O'Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel, Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel, Charlene Amoia as Judy Glatzel, Ronnie Gene Blevins as Alan Bono, Shannon Kook as Drew Thomas, and Steve Coulter as Father Gordon.

Conjuring 1 and Conjuring 2 have given Goosebumps to most viewers. Will the third movie gives us the same thrilling and bone-chilling feeling? We have a wait to few more days to know that. Meanwhile, we will keep you updated on any news about Conjuring 3. Stay tuned!

