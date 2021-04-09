Martin Freeman breaks silence on Sherlock Season 5 possibility

Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017. Since then, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's readers and the series viewers are wondering if they'd ever get a Season 5. Here's all we know about the possibility, renewal, cast, and plots of Sherlock Season 5.

The first season of Sherlock dropped in 2010, and the following two seasons came after a gap of almost two years. The gap widened further for Sherlock Season 4, which came after a gap of almost 3 years in 2017, barring a special episode that was telecast in 2016.

While talking about Season 5, the co-creator Stephen Moffat said to Radio Times in 2018, "We haven't got an immediate plan, but I would remain surprised, given the collective enthusiasm we have for it, if we didn't do it again," Moffat said. "When, I don't know. I think maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us, I don't know."

Recently Sherlock's Dr. Watson (played by Martin Freeman) broke his silence and said that there could be a Sherlock movie instead of a Season 5.

"Yeah, I think it is possible. It might be more likely, yeah. I think we've all left it so that it's not a full stop, it's just a big ellipsis or a big pause. Maybe it's because we don't want to say, 'Oh, it's a full stop.' I'm not sure. To be honest, I'm a big believer in not going past your sell by date, in anything, really. Don't outstay your welcome," said Martin Freeman to Collider.

"So, I suppose we would have to see if we have outstayed our welcome, when the time comes, and whether people have moved on to something else. So, I don't know. I really liked doing it. I'm very proud of the show. It's one of the best written things I've done. It's one of the best directed things I've done. I really enjoy doing it, but I don't know. It's been a while now. It's four years since a new one was on. So, yeah, maybe the more likely thing is a one-off," he added.

Benedict Cumberbatch (who played Sherlock) kept open the possibility of a Season 5. When talking Collider, the actor said, "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now,"

Earlier, Benedict Cumberbatch told the AP (Associated Press) that he and his team would still work on Sherlock Season 5. Suffice to say, viewers have been given several indications from time to time that a Season 5 is still on the cards.

When asked about the cancellation rumor surrounding Sherlock Season 5, Cumberbatch said, "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock."

Although Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman were busy in other projects, it seems viewers may see them together once again in Sherlock Season 5 after a long wait. According to Freeman's comment, he enjoyed doing the series, and both actors sound positive about the series.

