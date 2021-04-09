Left Menu

Martin Freeman breaks silence on Sherlock Season 5 possibility

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:07 IST
Martin Freeman breaks silence on Sherlock Season 5 possibility
Benedict Cumberbatch kept open the possibility of a Season 5. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017. Since then, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's readers and the series viewers are wondering if they'd ever get a Season 5. Here's all we know about the possibility, renewal, cast, and plots of Sherlock Season 5.

The first season of Sherlock dropped in 2010, and the following two seasons came after a gap of almost two years. The gap widened further for Sherlock Season 4, which came after a gap of almost 3 years in 2017, barring a special episode that was telecast in 2016.

While talking about Season 5, the co-creator Stephen Moffat said to Radio Times in 2018, "We haven't got an immediate plan, but I would remain surprised, given the collective enthusiasm we have for it, if we didn't do it again," Moffat said. "When, I don't know. I think maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us, I don't know."

Recently Sherlock's Dr. Watson (played by Martin Freeman) broke his silence and said that there could be a Sherlock movie instead of a Season 5.

"Yeah, I think it is possible. It might be more likely, yeah. I think we've all left it so that it's not a full stop, it's just a big ellipsis or a big pause. Maybe it's because we don't want to say, 'Oh, it's a full stop.' I'm not sure. To be honest, I'm a big believer in not going past your sell by date, in anything, really. Don't outstay your welcome," said Martin Freeman to Collider.

"So, I suppose we would have to see if we have outstayed our welcome, when the time comes, and whether people have moved on to something else. So, I don't know. I really liked doing it. I'm very proud of the show. It's one of the best written things I've done. It's one of the best directed things I've done. I really enjoy doing it, but I don't know. It's been a while now. It's four years since a new one was on. So, yeah, maybe the more likely thing is a one-off," he added.

Benedict Cumberbatch (who played Sherlock) kept open the possibility of a Season 5. When talking Collider, the actor said, "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now,"

Earlier, Benedict Cumberbatch told the AP (Associated Press) that he and his team would still work on Sherlock Season 5. Suffice to say, viewers have been given several indications from time to time that a Season 5 is still on the cards.

When asked about the cancellation rumor surrounding Sherlock Season 5, Cumberbatch said, "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock."

Although Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman were busy in other projects, it seems viewers may see them together once again in Sherlock Season 5 after a long wait. According to Freeman's comment, he enjoyed doing the series, and both actors sound positive about the series.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the television series.

Also Read: Is Prison Break Season 6 officially cancelled after Purcell & Miller walking away? Know in detail!

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

HC stays appointment of former TN CS as NGT member

The Madras High Court on Friday stayed a Union Environment Ministry order, appointing former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as an expert member of the southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal NGT.The first bench of Chie...

Boeing production issue prompts airlines to pull some 737 MAX jets from service

U.S. airlines temporarily grounded more than 60 Boeing 737 MAX jets on Friday after the U.S. planemaker asked 16 carriers who operate the jet to address an electrical power system issue in the aircraft. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administrat...

IIMC Delhi agrees to conduct practical classes on Delhi campus after students protest

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Friday said it has decided to start practical classes for various post-graduate diploma courses from April 26 at its New Delhi campus.A number of IIMC students had staged a protest on Monday dem...

Norway wealth fund should invest in fewer companies, government says

Norways 1.3 trillion wealth fund, the worlds largest, should reduce the size of its global company reference index by between 25 and 30 to better follow up companies, primarily by removing small cap stocks, the finance ministry proposed on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021