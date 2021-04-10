Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theaters

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release Tom Cruise movie "Top Gun: Maverick" to November from July, the studio said on Friday, a move that deprives theaters of what was expected to be one of the biggest releases of the summer blockbuster season.

The sequel to 1986 hit "Top Gun" will now debut in theaters on Nov. 19, the day Paramount had planned to release Cruise's seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie. That film was moved to May 2022, according to Paramount, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc.

Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction

A rare poster for the 1965 James Bond film "Thunderball" is headed for auction on Friday - and expected to go under the hammer for up to $16,000. The highlight of an online sale of Bond memorabilia, the Advance British Quad poster has four panels depicting the suave 007 agent, then played by Scottish actor Sean Connery, fighting villains or surrounded by scantily clad women.

From stage to canvas: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition

In a Seoul cafe, K-pop stars Song Min-ho and Kang Seung-yoon talk through a selection of their paintings and photographs that will be headed for a London exhibition this autumn. Mainly known for their music, the WINNER bandmates will showcase their art, alongside fellow K-pop singer Henry Lau, at the START Art Fair, held at the Saatchi Gallery and coinciding with the famed Frieze Art Week. A selection of limited editions works by all three will be available to purchase in June on the START.Art digital platform.

Taylor Swift releases re-recording of hit 2008 "Fearless" album

American music star Taylor Swift released a re-recording of her 2008 hit album "Fearless" on Friday, as the Grammy Award winner seeks to take back control of her early catalogue. "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" features 26 tracks, including six previously unreleased songs from the vault. It has all of the original album's 13 songs and six more from the record's platinum version.

'Spider-Man' and other Sony films to hit Netflix after theaters

Streaming service Netflix Inc reached a deal to offer new "Spider-Man" movies and other films from Sony Pictures to U.S. customers after they play in theaters, the companies said on Thursday. The five-year arrangement will begin with the 2022 slate of movies, which is scheduled to include Marvel film "Morbius," best-selling book adaptation "Where the Crawdads Sing" and Brad Pitt thriller "Bullet Train."

Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for IPO

Honest Co, a consumer goods company founded by actress Jessica Alba, filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Friday following a strong year that was driven by a pandemic-driven surge in demand for baby products, lotions and sanitizers. Honest, which plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HNST", said its revenue jumped about 28% to $300 million for the year ended Dec. 31.

Disneyland's Avengers area to open in June with Spider-Man and shawarma

A new Avengers-themed area featuring a Spider-Man ride, roaming superheroes and a shawarma food cart will open at Walt Disney Co's Disneyland Resort in California on June 4, the head of the company's parks division said on Thursday. The debut will come weeks after the resort in Anaheim, about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles, begins welcoming back guests for the first time in a year starting on April 30.

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-topping artist's songs included "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya." His career had been marked by legal troubles and prison time.

Queen of Twitter: Dionne Warwick uses her voice on social media

American singer Dionne Warwick, who has reigned as a diva for over six decades, is now using her voice as the 'Queen of Twitter,' spreading joy and poking fun in viral tweets to a new audience. The pop legend, 80, regularly tweets her thoughts on life, career and fellow musicians, sometimes prompting responses that lead to heartwarming exchanges.

Nike ends lawsuit over Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes,' which will be recalled

Nike Inc said on Thursday a Brooklyn company that made "Satan Shoes" in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X has agreed to voluntarily recall the shoes, as part of a legal settlement with the athletics giant. The settlement with MSCHF Product Studio Inc resolves a trademark infringement lawsuit that Nike filed last week over the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike "swoosh" logo and quickly sold out at $1,018 a pair.

