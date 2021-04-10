Left Menu

Hollywood stars condole demise of rapper DMX

American rapper DMX passed away on Friday (local time), after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose. Celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union and more expressed their love for rapper DMX following his tragic death.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 18:07 IST
Hollywood stars condole demise of rapper DMX
Rapper DMX (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper DMX passed away on Friday (local time), after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose. Celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union and more expressed their love for rapper DMX following his tragic death. Music company Def Jam Recordings, tweeted a statement on Friday shortly after the news broke, saying in part that he was "nothing less than a giant." Other fans like Gabrielle Union and Jada Pinkett Smith began to express their sentiments as well.

"No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating," Union tweeted alongside prayer emojis and a black heart. "DMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMX" Pinkett Smith wrote.

"Rest in Heaven DMX," Chance the Rapper added. Rapper Russ tweeted, "RIP DMX one of my favourite rappers ever. The impact will never be forgotten !!"

Soulja Boy tweeted, "RIP DMX," with the prayer emoji and a sad face. Reporter Willie Geist chimed in, tweeting, "Damn. One of the grittiest, hardest, and most original voices in music. 'Party Up' is the forever anthem, but so many great songs. RIP, DMX."

Viola Davis, meanwhile, shared a photo of the rapper captioned, "I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones." As reported by Page Six, some fans, including former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Claudia Jordan mistakenly thought that DMX had died earlier in the week, others sent their love and support his way throughout his hospitalisation.

"Prayers up for my brother DMX," Ja Rule, who feuded with the rapper for years, tweeted Saturday, adding several prayer hand emojis. LL Cool J posted a tribute to DMX on Instagram, while Missy Elliot tweeted, "Prayers for DMX and his family."

His family confirmed the sad news to Page Six in a statement on Friday. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," they said in part. "He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

DMX is survived by his 15 children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Solar energy powers COVID-19 treatment

A technician checks solar panels on the roof of the Medical Stores Limited warehouse in downtown Lusaka, Zambia., by UNDPKarin Schermbucker Formerly dependent on costly and polluting diesel generators, which often do not provide suff...

Myanmar security forces kill over 80 anti-coup protesters -group

Myanmar security forces killed over 80 anti-coup protesters in Bago town on Thursday night and Friday, near the main city of Yangon, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners AAPP monitoring group and a domestic news outlet said.Tr...

With artillery guns and flowers, Britain salutes Prince Philip

Gun salutes were fired across Britain on Saturday to mark the death of Prince Philip as tributes flooded in for a man who was a pillar of strength for Queen Elizabeth during her record-breaking reign.Members of the public laid flowers outsi...

Two killed during anti-U.N. protests in eastern Congo protests, officials say

At least two people were killed during violent protests on Friday against the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said.Troops attached to the U.N. mission, known as MONUSCO, kille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021