Leaders of China, Korea write messages to queen

Leaders of China, Korea write messages to queenPTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 18:36 IST
The presidents of China and South Korea have joined other world leaders in offering their condolences to the widowed Queen Elizabeth II.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, have sent their “deep condolences” to the British monarch on the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in used Twitter to express his “heartfelt thoughts” about Philip's death at age 99 on Friday. Moon tweeted on Saturday that South Koreans will “forever remember” the contribution Philip made to friendly ties between their country and the UK when he visited with Queen Elizabeth II in 1999.
“I offer my condolences and share the grief with the bereaved family and the people of the United Kingdom,” he said.(AP) RUP RUP
