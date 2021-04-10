Left Menu

COVID-19: Beaches in Chennai, nearby districts out of bounds for people from April 11

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:25 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that effective April 11, people would not be allowed entry to beaches in Chennai and two other nearby districts on weekend and all government holidays.

As COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the state, especially here and in neighbouring districts, the government said beaches in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengelpet districts would be out of bounds for the public on ''Saturday, Sunday and all other government holidays.'' Outlining fresh restriction and relaxations, the government, in an official release, said one additional screening of new movies would be allowed in cinemas during the first week of release, over and above the already permitted shows (four shows a day, usually).

However, seating capacity shall remain restricted at only 50 per cent.

Access for public to beaches including the Marina here was allowed last December after a gap of about eight months.

In a fresh relaxation, the government said people could offer prayers in places of worship till their 'usual time' or till 10 pm (the maximum allowed time-limit).

Days ago, the government had said that places of worship could be open only till 8 pm from April 10 for prayers.

The fresh relaxation follows requests from Muslim bodies seeking extension of time for prayers in view of the holy Ramadan month (April 12-May 12).

The government, however, made it clear that there would be no permission to hold congregations in places of worship and gatherings shall also be not allowed for festival purposes.

