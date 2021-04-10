Left Menu

Neetu shares throwback video of Samara's advice to late 'nana' Rishi Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable throwback video of her granddaughter Samara, which was shot when she visited her late 'nana' and actor Rishi Kapoor in New York.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:27 IST
Neetu shares throwback video of Samara's advice to late 'nana' Rishi Kapoor
Samara Sahni, granddaughter of Neetu Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable throwback video of her granddaughter Samara, which was shot when she visited her late 'nana' and actor Rishi Kapoor in New York. Neetu hopped on to her Instagram handle to share the cute video in which Samara, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, the elder daughter of Neetu is seen insisting Rishi to do exercise and avoid eating junk food.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, "Had made this video when my lil patootie came visiting her nana in NYC!!! #samstories #learningyoung #makesmehappy" However, this is not the first time that the 'Yaarana' actor had shared Samara's video on her social media account. She keeps on sharing such videos of her granddaughter, giving health tips on Instagram.

The heartwarming video accumulated more than 1 lakh views within a few hours of being posted. Scores of fans dropped in heart emoticons and adored the video shared by the 'Kabhi Kabhie' star. While Riddhima was all hearts for the video, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also wrote, "Love it! And really need the advice too," in the comments section.

On a related note, Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, last year, and left a void in people's hearts. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife. Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

EC bans entry of politicians in violence-hit Cooch Behar for next 72 hrs

Invoking its Constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday put in place certain restrictions, including extending the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal after violence in Coo...

Ukrainian president says Kyiv and Ankara share view on threats in Black Sea region

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the positions of Kyiv and Ankara coincide on threats in the Black Sea region and the response to those threats.At a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istan...

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday....

45 students of Jamshedpur B-school test COVID positive

Altogether 45 students of the XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur were on Saturday detected with coronavirus, an official of Jharkhands East Singhbhum district said.Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021