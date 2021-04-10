Left Menu

Irrfan Khan's son Babil to make acting debut opposite Timri Dimri with Netflix film 'Qala'

Streaming giant Netflix on Saturday announced feature film Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Irrfan Khans son Babil in his screen debut.The new movie comes from director Anvitaa Dutt, who had directed Dimri in critically-acclaimed feature Bulbbul that was released on Netflix in 2020.The project will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharmas production house Clean Slate Filmz, which had also backed Bulbbul.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:02 IST
The new movie comes from director Anvitaa Dutt, who had directed Dimri in the critically-acclaimed feature ''Bulbbul'' which was released on Netflix in 2020. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The project will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, which had also backed ''Bulbbul''. Actor Swastika Mukherjee will also feature in the film.

Dutt described ''Qala'' as a heart-breaking story ''about a daughter who craves her mother's love.'' ''I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. ''It's always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to a life empowered stories like 'Bulbbul', and now 'Qala,''' Dutt said in a statement. Srishti Behl Arya, Director of International Original Film, Netflix India, said the streamer is thrilled to chronicle an ''intricate tale of a woman'' with ''Qala''.

''We are also excited that the incredibly talented Tripti Dimri will be back on Netflix, this time with the promising Babil I Khan, the newest addition to the growing Netflix family,'' Behl said. Karnesh Ssharma, the producer at Clean Slate Filmz, said ''Qala'' aligned with their vision of the kind of stories the team aims to back. ''At Clean Slate, our aim is to always produce content that stands out. Netflix, as a partner, shares the same vision which enables us to tell stories that are unique, clutter-breaking and heart-warming. ''After the success of 'Bulbbul', we are happy to announce our second film association with Netflix for Qala,'' the statement added. Netflix also revealed the film's first teaser, featuring behind the scenes footage from the shoot.

