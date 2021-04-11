Dancing medicos in scrubs inspire cops to root for vaccines

Kochi, Apr 11 (PTI): Dancing to the tunes of 1970s Boney M's Rasputin, Janaki and Naveen, two medical students from Kerala's Thrissur Medical College, have shaken the social media for more reasons than one.

The 30-second-long video of their dancing in scrubs, shot by a friend, was posted in the social media and it shook the internet, particularly after a lawyer with leanings to the right wing warned Janaki Omkumar's parents, citing the religion of Naveen Razak. But the dancers chose to ignore what the lawyer has been driving at and also the subsequent heated discussion online about their religion, even as scores of others like Janaki and Naveen have expressed solidarity with them.

Now, the Kerala police too have latched on the dance- video in an endeavour to spread awareness among the people on the need to getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

In its twitter handle, the police posted a video of two vials of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines moving to the tunes of one of the band's popular number.

''Get Vaccinated From Nearest Vaccination Centre. Crush The Curve.Back to Basics. #keralapolice #CovidVaccine (sic),'' tweeted the Kerala Police, using the contemporary way of promoting the vaccines among the public.

Meanwhile, Naveen got over 6.7 lakh likes for the video he posted on his instagram page and Janaki posted the video on her youtube channel.

It was watched by nearly five lakh people.

''A usually dead phone of mine and a pretty not-so- frequently active social media user myself have been on the buzz for the past few days'', Naveen wrote on his instagram page.

Both Naveen and Janaki sought to ignore the comments made by the lawyer about their dance.

As the social media started discussing their religion, the fellow students of Janaki and Naveen posted another video with more students dancing to 'Rasputin'.

They all appeared on video wearing their scrubs and masks.

Naveen and Janaki made an appearance in the video for a few seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)