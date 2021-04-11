Left Menu

Dancing medicos in scrubs inspire cops to root for vaccines

Kochi, Apr 11 PTI Dancing to the tunes of 1970s Boney Ms Rasputin, Janaki and Naveen, two medical students from Keralas Thrissur Medical College, have shaken the social media for more reasons than one.The 30-second-long video of their dancing in scrubs, shot by a friend, was posted in the social media and it shook the internet, particularly after a lawyer with leanings to the right wing warned Janaki Omkumars parents, citing the religion of Naveen Razak.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-04-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 21:54 IST
Dancing medicos in scrubs inspire cops to root for vaccines

Kochi, Apr 11 (PTI): Dancing to the tunes of 1970s Boney M's Rasputin, Janaki and Naveen, two medical students from Kerala's Thrissur Medical College, have shaken the social media for more reasons than one.

The 30-second-long video of their dancing in scrubs, shot by a friend, was posted in the social media and it shook the internet, particularly after a lawyer with leanings to the right wing warned Janaki Omkumar's parents, citing the religion of Naveen Razak. But the dancers chose to ignore what the lawyer has been driving at and also the subsequent heated discussion online about their religion, even as scores of others like Janaki and Naveen have expressed solidarity with them.

Now, the Kerala police too have latched on the dance- video in an endeavour to spread awareness among the people on the need to getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

In its twitter handle, the police posted a video of two vials of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines moving to the tunes of one of the band's popular number.

''Get Vaccinated From Nearest Vaccination Centre. Crush The Curve.Back to Basics. #keralapolice #CovidVaccine (sic),'' tweeted the Kerala Police, using the contemporary way of promoting the vaccines among the public.

Meanwhile, Naveen got over 6.7 lakh likes for the video he posted on his instagram page and Janaki posted the video on her youtube channel.

It was watched by nearly five lakh people.

''A usually dead phone of mine and a pretty not-so- frequently active social media user myself have been on the buzz for the past few days'', Naveen wrote on his instagram page.

Both Naveen and Janaki sought to ignore the comments made by the lawyer about their dance.

As the social media started discussing their religion, the fellow students of Janaki and Naveen posted another video with more students dancing to 'Rasputin'.

They all appeared on video wearing their scrubs and masks.

Naveen and Janaki made an appearance in the video for a few seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of nuclear terrorism, the countrys nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perp...

Sudan to get $400 mln from Saudi Arabia, UAE for agriculture - SUNA

Sudan will receive 400 million from Saudi Arabia and UAE to fund agricultural production inputs for this years summer and winter seasons, the state-news agency SUNA said on Sunday.Saudi Arabia has committed to investing 3 billion in a joint...

At least four migrants found dead on boat off Canary Islands

At least four people were found dead on a migrant boat off the Canary Island of El Hierro on Sunday, the Spanish Red Cross said. The vessel was spotted by a fishing boat around 120 miles 193 km to the south of El Hierro, one of the smallest...

YSRCP leaders cheating people by submitting fraudulent Hindu Certificates: Andhra BJP Co-Incharge Sunil Dheodhar

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP co-Incharge in Andhra Pradesh Sunil Dheodhar on Sunday hit out at the YSRCP government, alleging that leaders of the ruling party were cheating Hindus in the state by submitting fraudulent Hindu certificates. YSRC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021