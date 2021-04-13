Left Menu

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who has a massive fan following, was seen urging people to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols as they gathered to meet him in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh during the shoot of his next horror-comedy 'Bhediya'.

Varun Dhawan requests fans to wear masks, follow COVID-19 guidelines during 'Bhediya' shoot
Varun Dhawan . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who has a massive fan following, was seen urging people to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols as they gathered to meet him in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh during the shoot of his next horror-comedy 'Bhediya'. The shoot of Varun's forthcoming film was interrupted by his fans at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh as they got excited to click pictures with him.

In a video, going viral on the internet, the 'Badlapur' actor, who has re-started shooting after recuperating from COVID back in December, is seen wearing a mask and requesting his fans to be responsible by practicing social distancing and following other guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic. While appealing to fans he is heard saying, "Mai bhi chahta hu, mask nikaalu ap sab logo ko hug karu, apke sath photos click karu. But, mujhe responsible hone padega, so please ap sab log bhi mask pehaniye."

(I also want to remove the mask and hug you all, click photos with you. But, I have to be responsible, so please all of you wear masks too). Varun, who was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1', co-starring opposite Sara Ali Khan, is shooting for the horror-comedy 'Bhediya' along with Kriti Sanon.

The movie that is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022, will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen space in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale' and 2019 'Kalank'. 'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'. Apart from 'Bhediya', the actor will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)

