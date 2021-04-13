Left Menu

KPs take to social media and resolve to celebrate Navreh in Kashmir 'next year'

They read a sankalp sheet distributed by Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra SSK which launched a three-day-long celebration in connection with Navreh.In the video, the couple said that they resolved to dedicate themselves to the establishment of peace and harmony in Kashmir and vowed to contribute in all aspects to uphold the tradition and culture of the holy land.Like them, scores of videos of Kashmiri Pandit couples flooded the social media.Ambardar led a function at Sheetalnath temple complex in Srinagar in which hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits participated.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:34 IST
KPs take to social media and resolve to celebrate Navreh in Kashmir 'next year'

Donning traditional robes and holding 'thalis', hundreds of displaced Kashmiri Pandits took to social media and vowed to make concerted efforts to celebrate next year's Navreh in the valley with friends and relatives.

Miles away from their homes in Kashmir valley, they celebrated the 32rd Navreh (new year of Hindus of Kashmir) in exile across the world.

However, several temple committees in Kashmir organised Navreh functions this year for the first time.

''I resolve to make concerted efforts to celebrate next year's Navreh with relatives and friends in an atmosphere of joy and happiness in Kashmir valley,'' former BJP legislator Surinder Ambardar and his wife said in a video which was shared widely on social media.

Ambardar was wearing a traditional Kashmiri attire of pheran (loose gown) and dastar (head-gear) like his wife Pammi who also wearing a pheran and tarang (women's head gear). They read a ''sankalp sheet'' distributed by Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK) which launched a three-day-long celebration in connection with Navreh.

In the video, the couple said that they resolved to dedicate themselves to the establishment of peace and harmony in Kashmir and vowed to contribute in all aspects to uphold the tradition and culture of the holy land.

Like them, scores of videos of Kashmiri Pandit couples flooded the social media.

Ambardar led a function at Sheetalnath temple complex in Srinagar in which hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits participated. ''It is for the first time this year that several Navreh functions were organised by KPs in Kashmir. The biggest one was organised at Sheetlal Nath temple,''BJP leader Rajiv Pandita said.

Navreh or Kashmiri new year is the celebration of the first day of the new year by Kashmiri Pandits. The word 'Navreh' is derived from Sanskrit 'Nava Varsha'. It takes place on the first day of the bright half (Shukl Paksh) in the month of Chaitra (April) of the Kashmiri Hindu calendar.

It is believed that the Saptarishi era of the huKashmiri Hindus started on the day of Navreh, 5096 years ago.

In Jammu, over 200 Kashmiri Pandits led by BJP state President Ravinder Raina celebrated Navreh at river Tawi, which is called Suryaputri. They also prayed at Mata Bhadrakali temple.

This year a three-day-long celebration focussing on renowned physician Shriya Bhat and great Kashmir emperor Lalitaditya Muktapida was planned across the globe by RSS backed Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra in connection with Navreh from April 12.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the community across the world in a virtual address on April 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Seville to be host city for Laureus World Sports Awards 2021

The Spanish city of Seville will host the 22nd Laureus World Sports Awards on May 6 in a virtual ceremony owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.Among the many big names who have had a year to remember and who will be in contention for the a...

Italy reports 476 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 13,447 new cases

Italy reported 476 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 358 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,447 from 9,789. Italy has registered 115,088 deaths linked to COVID-19 since i...

Not in favour of imposing lockdown: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

A day after the Haryana government imposed a night curfew to check the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state and asserted that COVID-related guidelines will be ...

Remdesivir portal to come up soon, Nagpur collector tells HC

The Nagpur collector on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that a centralised portal for Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of COVID-19, will be set up and given wide publicity.A division bench of Justices Z A Haq and A B Borka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021