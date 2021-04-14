Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:31 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Better Days' director hopes Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topics

"Better Days" director Derek Tsang said his Oscar-nominated film could inspire other Chinese artists to pursue difficult topics despite the challenges in getting works past censors in China. Adapted from Jiu Yuexi's novel "Young and Beautiful", the movie tells the story of a bullied schoolgirl who develops a strong bond with a boy when they get caught up in a murder case. The romantic crime film, shot in mainland China and the first by a Hong Kong-born director to receive an Oscar nomination, is shortlisted in the best international feature film category.

LA's famous Cinerama Dome movie theater among coronavirus casualties

One of Los Angeles' best-known movie theaters is closing for good, its owners said on Monday, prompting dismay on social media and concern for the fate of other theaters forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic. The Pacific Theatres group said it would not be reopening its flagship ArcLight Hollywood, home to the Cinerama Dome on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard, and 15 other ArcLight and Pacific Theatres located in the global center of the movie industry.

Mexican Netflix street vendor star 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage

After Mexico City's 'Lady Tacos de Canasta,' a street vendor featured in a Netflix series, stood up to police who she said harassed her on the street, she decided to take her fight for worker and LGBT rights to a bigger stage. The 36-year-old, who goes by the name of Marven and identifies as Mexico's 'muxe' third-gender, is now running for Mexico City's congress, one of a bevy of newcomer candidates in midterm elections in June that will be one of the biggest in Mexico's history.

Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California, appears at extradition hearing

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in California on sexual assault charges, one of his lawyers said on Monday, as the former Hollywood movie producer appeared in a New York court proceeding over whether to extradite him. The 69-year-old Weinstein wore a collarless rust-colored shirt as he appeared from the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo by video before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" , about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown in new track 'Eazy Sleazy'

Mick Jagger released a surprise new track on Tuesday, "Eazy Sleazy", which celebrates the end of lockdown in England and takes a tongue-in-cheek look at some of the downsides of life cooped up at home during the pandemic. Lyrics in the rocking, upbeat track include: "Trying to write a tune you better hook me up to Zoom" and "way too much TV it's lobotomizing me."

French audiences develop a taste for window theatre

French actress Isabelle Cagnat is pining to get back on stage once the pandemic is over, but on Sunday she had to be content with performing from behind the windows of a fashion boutique. Outside the hip apparel store in central Paris, a small crowd of several dozen people gathered under a cold grey sky, some passers-by, others who had seen notices on social media. Organizers implored the audience to stand well apart to avoid trouble with the police.

Tusse - from child refugee to Sweden's Eurovision Song Contest contender

For Tusse, Sweden's 2021 Eurovision Song Contest contender, it felt like entering a new world coming to the Nordic country at the age of eight from a Ugandan refugee camp.

The 19-year-old Tusse, short for Tousin Chiza, will represent Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands in May with the song "Voices".

Dwayne Johnson would run for U.S. President if people want him

"Fast & Furious" star Dwayne Johnson said on Monday that he would run for U.S. President if he felt he had enough support from Americans. Johnson, 48, one of the highest-paid and most popular actors in the United States, has been flirting with a possible White House bid for several years.

J-Lo, H.E.R. and Foo Fighters to star in streamed concert to fund COVID-19 vaccines

Singers Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R. will star in global streaming and broadcast special on May 8 to raise money for COVID-19 vaccines, following last year's "One World - Together at Home" fundraiser in which locked-down stars including Lady Gaga performed from their homes. "VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World" will be hosted by singer Selena Gomez and also feature the Foo Fighters and Eddie Vedder, according to organizer Global Citizen, an international advocacy group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

