Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 15-04-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:24 IST
Too Hot to Handle Season 2 will premiere in June 2021, once the reality competition series The Circle Season 2 completes airing. Image Credit: Instagram / Too Hot to Handle

Netflix's reality dating game show, Too Hot to Handle is enormously popular with the young generation. Thanks to its popularity, Netflix has already renewed Too Hot to Handle for Season 2 and Season 3 in January 2021. The second season will premiere in June 2021, once the reality competition series The Circle Season 2 completes airing. The Circle drops anew episode every Wednesday. Presumably, Too Hot to Handle Season 2 will follow the same format.

According to Netflix, Too Hot to Handle is a game "on the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there's a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they'll have to give up sex."

Netflix has described Too Hot to Handle Season 2 as "the world's hottest no dating show is back with ten sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants' libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives."

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 will follow a number of young adults being dropped off into a private Island with some rules like no kissing, no heavy petting and no pleasure-seeking. According to Variety, the dating show was secretly shot overseas, which is evident from the fact that the maker has already declared two more seasons.

The filming for Too Hot to Handle Season 2 has been underway for months on the islands of Turks and Caicos, maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols, as noted by Variety.

While speaking about Season 2, Netflix's VP of unscripted and documentary series, Brandon Riegg said, "The secret is out — we're thrilled to bring back 'Too Hot to Handle' for two new seasons in a tropical paradise."

"Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season one, and now fans won't have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana's strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way," he added.

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 will be co-produced by Fremantle's U.K.-based Thames TV banner and production company Talkback. It was created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said the show is the Netflix's "biggest competition show ever."

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 is scheduled for release in June 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on interesting reality series.

