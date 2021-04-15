Left Menu

UK queen has to step into debate over Philip's funeral outfits-media

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has stepped in to settle a problem over what senior royals should wear to her husband's funeral, because of concerns about whether Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should wear military uniforms, media reported on Thursday. Prince Philip died aged 99 last week and his funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:44 IST
UK queen has to step into debate over Philip's funeral outfits-media

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has stepped in to settle a problem over what senior royals should wear to her husband's funeral, because of concerns about whether Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should wear military uniforms, media reported on Thursday.

Prince Philip died aged 99 last week and his funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Traditionally at such formal occasions, members of the royal family wear military uniforms, often reflecting honorary titles they hold. However, according to British newspapers, there have been debates behind the scenes over what the queen's son Andrew and grandson Harry should wear.

Harry, 36, the Duke of Sussex, quit all his royal duties and lost all his military patronages in January after moving to Los Angeles with wife Meghan and son Archie, but wanted to wear the dress uniform he wore for his wedding day. Andrew, 61, the Duke of York, stepped away from official engagements because of his “ill-judged” association with the late disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Papers reported that he wished to attend the funeral in the uniform of admiral, a honorary rank he was awarded to mark his 60th birthday but he deferred until his return to public life. Compounding the issue was the fact that the two royals are the only ones to have seen active service - Harry in Afghanistan and Andrew in the 1982 Falkland Islands conflict.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the reports but according to the Daily Mail, the 94-year-old queen had now decided all royals should wear mourning suits to avoid any embarrassment. (Writing by Michael Holden; editing by Sarah Young)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports fourth record daily rise in coronavirus cases this week

Thailand reported 1,543 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the sharpest increase since the start of the pandemic and the fourth record rise this week, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.While Thailand has up to n...

Coinbase shares jump 10% day after Nasdaq debut

Coinbase Global Inc shares jumped 10 in early trades on Thursday, a day after the cryptocurrency exchange went public in a high-profile debut on the Nasdaq that briefly valued it at more than 100 billion. The debut marks another milestone f...

COVID-19: Malls, spas, auditoriums, gyms to shut down in Delhi on weekends

Malls, spas, auditoriums and gyms will be shut down to check overcrowding at public places on Saturdays and Sundays as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a weekend curfew in the national capital amid a massive surge ...

Tennis-No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top mens players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021