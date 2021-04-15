Left Menu

Fit for, and designed by a prince: Philip's Land Rover funeral hearse

However, in place of the usual hearse, Philip's body will be taken from its current resting place to St George's Chapel on a Land Rover Defender which has been modified to carry a coffin - in keeping with Philip's original plans for the funeral. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Monday it was fitting that Philip would be taken to his final resting place on a Land Rover, "with a long wheel base and a capacious rear cabin", which the prince had helped design.

Reuters | Windsor | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:31 IST
Fit for, and designed by a prince: Philip's Land Rover funeral hearse

When Prince Philip's coffin is conveyed to church for his funeral service, it will be taken in a specially-commissioned Land Rover that the British royal himself helped design. Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died last week aged 99 and his funeral will be held entirely at Windsor Castle on Saturday, with no public allowed.

Although the event has been scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions, many traditional elements will remain, with a military procession inside the castle and pall bearers from units with close links to Philip. However, in place of the usual hearse, Philip's body will be taken from its current resting place to St George's Chapel on a Land Rover Defender which has been modified to carry a coffin - in keeping with Philip's original plans for the funeral.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Monday it was fitting that Philip would be taken to his final resting place on a Land Rover, "with a long wheel base and a capacious rear cabin", which the prince had helped design. "That vehicle's unique and idiosyncratic silhouette reminds the world that he was above all a practical man, who could take something very traditional – whether a machine or indeed a great national institution – and find a way by his own ingenuity to improve it, to adapt it for the 20th or the 21st century," Johnson said. (Writing by Michael Holden Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telecom market now down to nearly 2.5 players as one operator increasingly becoming a question mark: Sunil Mittal

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal on Thursday said the Indian telecom market is now down to nearly 2.5 operators as one player is increasingly becoming a question mark. Airtel weathered three-four big crises, including disruption caused b...

FTSE 100 ends higher on GlaxoSmithKline boost; midcaps at record highs

Londons FTSE 100 ended higher on Thursday on the back of gains in healthcare heavyweight GlaxoSmithKline and mining stocks, while hopes of a faster economic recovery lifted the mid-cap index to record highs. The blue-chip index rose 0.6, wi...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 211,213

Mexico reported 4,189 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 401 more fatalities, bringing the countrys total to 2,295,435 infections and 211,213 deaths, according to data from the health ministry released on Thursday.The government has said t...

Exports jump 60 pc to $34.45 bn in Mar; falls over 7 pc to $290.63 bn in FY21

The countrys exports surged by 60.29 per cent to a monthly record high of USD 34.45 billion in March on growth in sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and pharmaceuticals, even as the outbound shipments contracted by 7.26 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021