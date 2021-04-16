Left Menu

'Mr Inbetween' to end after season three at FX

Mr Inbetween centres on Ray Shoesmit, who takes care of people -- collecting debts, relieving them of drugs and guns and often taking care of them on a more permanent basis.

'Mr Inbetween' to end after season three at FX

Australian drama “Mr Inbetween” will end with its upcoming third season on FX, the network has announced. According to Variety, the nine-episode final season of the show will premiere on May 25. The half-hour series is created and written by Scott Ryan, who also plays the lead role. Nash Edgerton is the director.

''Mr Inbetween'' centres on Ray Shoesmit, who “takes care of people” -- collecting debts, relieving them of drugs and guns and often taking care of them on a more permanent basis. Ray demands respect and does not tolerate others disregarding his very clear code of ethics. As Ray’s increasingly volatile work collides with his imploding personal life, he finds himself struggling to stay atop the complex web he has woven.

Edgerton, Ryan and Michele Bennett are the executive producers on the show. ''Mr Inbetween'' in produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Pariah Productions in association with FX Productions.

