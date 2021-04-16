'The Boys' spin-off adds Reina Hardesty to its cast

Left Menu

According to Variety, the untitled project is set to take place at the only college for young adult superheroes run by Vought International.It also stars actors Shane Paul McGhie, Maddie Phillips, Aimee Carrero, Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway.Amazon Studios had announced that they were moving ahead with a spin-off in September 2020.The R-rated series explores the lives of hormonal,competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:47 IST
Actor Reina Hardesty will be joining the upcoming spin-off of Amazon Studios' hit series ''The Boys''. According to Variety, the untitled project is set to take place at the only college for young adult superheroes run by Vought International.

It also stars actors Shane Paul McGhie, Maddie Phillips, Aimee Carrero, Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway.

Amazon Studios had announced that they were moving ahead with a spin-off in September 2020.

''The R-rated series explores the lives of hormonal,competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,'' the official logline reads.

Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film are producing the project.

Craig Rosenberg is serving as showrunner/executive producer.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson are also executive producing.

“The Boys” became popular for its different take on superheroes, who are popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods, but abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

