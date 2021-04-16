Left Menu

Makers drop trailer of 'The Underground Railroad' from Academy-winner Barry Jenkins

Makers of the upcoming series 'The Underground Railroad' from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins has dropped a soul-stirring trailer featuring debutante Thuso Mbedu.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:08 IST
Makers drop trailer of 'The Underground Railroad' from Academy-winner Barry Jenkins
A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Makers of the upcoming series 'The Underground Railroad' from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins has dropped a soul-stirring trailer featuring debutante Thuso Mbedu. The 10-episode limited series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead.

Amazon Video India took to Instagram and dropped the trailer of the series. "The Underground Railroad - Official Trailer. From the beautiful mind of Barry Jenkins, based on the beloved novel by Colson Whitehead, @theugrailroadtv must be seen to be believed. Watch all episodes on May 14." The one-minute fifty-nine second's trailer chronicles Cora Randall's (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumoured Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught. As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.

The series will premiere all episodes on May 14 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide 'The Underground Railroad' stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus "MJ" Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast.

Barry Jenkins serves as showrunner and directs all ten episodes of the limited series. He executive produces alongside Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt and Colson Whitehead. The Underground Railroad is a production of Plan B, Pastel and Big Indie with Amazon Studios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian prosecutor accuses WHO of hindering COVID investigation

An Italian prosecutor has accused the World Health Organization WHO of hindering efforts to investigate allegations that Italy failed to prepare adequately for the coronavirus pandemic. Prosecutors in the northern city of Bergamo, the epice...

Thailand uses hotels for COVID patients as cases surge

Thailand reported on Friday its fifth record daily tally of coronavirus cases this week, as authorities set up thousands of field hospitals to cope with an influx of patients and lined up hotels to provide extra beds for those without sympt...

Mactrotech Developers to list on Monday

Realty major Macrotech Developers, which recently raised Rs 2,500 crore through a public issue, on Friday said it will list its shares on stock exchanges on April 19.The Mumbai-based company launched its initial public offer IPO on April 7...

US STOCKS-Futures muted after S&P 500, Dow hit record closing highs

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Friday after the SP 500 and the Dow closed at record highs in the previous session, while investors geared up for Morgan Stanley to wrap up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks.Wall Str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021