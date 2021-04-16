Left Menu

Karan Johar's Dharma productions replaces Kartik Aaryan in 'Dostana 2

Karan Johars Dharma productions on Friday announced that they will be recasting Dostana 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, due to professional circumstances.Without taking any names, the production house issued a statement about replacement in the film. Please wait for the official announcement soon, the statement from Dharma read.Reports about Aaryan being replaced were doing the rounds on social media since morning.Dostaana also features Janhvi Kapoor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Karan Johar's Dharma productions on Friday announced that they will be recasting ''Dostana 2'', starring Kartik Aaryan, due to ''professional circumstances''.

Without taking any names, the production house issued a statement about replacement in the film. ''Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting 'Dostana 2', directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,'' the statement from Dharma read.

Reports about Aaryan being replaced were doing the rounds on social media since morning.

''Dostaana'' also features Janhvi Kapoor. Aaryan rose to fame with 2011 film ''Pyaar Ka Punchnama'' and later featured in films such as ''Luka Chupppi'', ''pati Patni Aur Woh'' and ''Love Aaj Kal''.

His upcoming films are ''Dhamaka'' and ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2''. The actor could not be reached for a comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

