Left Menu

British actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis says

Britain's Helen McCrory, known for her roles in Harry Potter movies, the James Bond film "Skyfall" and the "Peaky Blinders" television series, has died at the age of 52 after a "heroic battle" with cancer, her husband Damian Lewis said on Friday. McCrory, who also played the former wife of Tony Blair, Cherie, in the film "The Queen" and won a string of acting awards for her work on the stage and on television, had two children with the "Homeland" actor whom she married in 2007.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:09 IST
British actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis says

Britain's Helen McCrory, known for her roles in Harry Potter movies, the James Bond film "Skyfall" and the "Peaky Blinders" television series, has died at the age of 52 after a "heroic battle" with cancer, her husband Damian Lewis said on Friday.

McCrory, who also played the former wife of Tony Blair, Cherie, in the film "The Queen" and won a string of acting awards for her work on the stage and on television, had two children with the "Homeland" actor whom she married in 2007. "I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he said.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you." McCrory played the matriarch in period gangster drama "Peaky Blinders". Lewis is known in Britain and the United States for his role as Nicholas Brody in television drama "Homeland" and as Bobby Axelrod in "Billions".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If feasible return to native places: JNU advises hostel residents amid rising COVID cases in Delhi

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Friday advised its hostel residents that if feasible, they return to their native places.Delhi on Friday recorded its biggest single-day jum...

Skye Air Mobility appoints ex-IAF official S Vijay as chief operating officer

Drone technology delivery platform Skye Air Mobility on Friday said it has appointed former IAF official S Vijay as its chief operating officer COO.Bringing on board Wing Commander retd S Vijay will help the company accelerate its ambitious...

Russia pledges more sanctions against U.S. unless Washington changes course

The Russian foreign ministry on Friday pledged to impose more counter sanctions on Washington unless the United States changed what it called its anti-Russian course and backed away from confrontation.The foreign ministry made the pledge in...

Create more COVID centres to increase number of beds with oxygen facility: Kejriwal to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals. He also said that efforts should be made to create more COVID care centres t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021