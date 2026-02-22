Left Menu

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals 'Strangest Pitch' from Harry Potter Days

Daniel Radcliffe recalls an unusual film pitch during his Harry Potter years involving a remake of The Wizard of Oz. The idea, which left the actor bewildered even as a teenager, proposed casting him alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in roles that seemed completely mismatched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:31 IST
Daniel Radcliffe Reveals 'Strangest Pitch' from Harry Potter Days
Still from Harry Potter film (Photo/Instagram@harrypotter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview on Hot Ones, Daniel Radcliffe shared an unusual memory from his Harry Potter filming days when he was presented with a bizarre film pitch. The idea, he noted, lingered with him over the years due to its perplexing nature.

According to Deadline, Radcliffe revealed that while he frequently encountered odd pitches throughout his career, one stood out as especially wrong. A proposal was made for Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint to appear in a new version of The Wizard of Oz, with Radcliffe cast as a karate-kicking Cowardly Lion.

Reflecting on the incident, Radcliffe expressed his disbelief, stating, "I was like 14 or 15, and I was like, 'I don't know a lot about the world, but this is a bad idea.'" Radcliffe continues to engage audiences, recently appearing in 'Merrily We Roll Along' and preparing for his role in the Broadway comedy, The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

 United States
2
Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

 India
3
Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Acciden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026