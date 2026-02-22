Daniel Radcliffe Reveals 'Strangest Pitch' from Harry Potter Days

In a recent interview on Hot Ones, Daniel Radcliffe shared an unusual memory from his Harry Potter filming days when he was presented with a bizarre film pitch. The idea, he noted, lingered with him over the years due to its perplexing nature.

According to Deadline, Radcliffe revealed that while he frequently encountered odd pitches throughout his career, one stood out as especially wrong. A proposal was made for Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint to appear in a new version of The Wizard of Oz, with Radcliffe cast as a karate-kicking Cowardly Lion.

Reflecting on the incident, Radcliffe expressed his disbelief, stating, "I was like 14 or 15, and I was like, 'I don't know a lot about the world, but this is a bad idea.'" Radcliffe continues to engage audiences, recently appearing in 'Merrily We Roll Along' and preparing for his role in the Broadway comedy, The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins.

