Veteran producer, cameraman in Iraq dies of COVID-19

Khodeir Majid, who covered Iraqs numerous conflicts as a video producer and cameraman for The Associated Press for over 17 years, has died, relatives said Friday. He was a dedicated journalist and a good friend to many, working quietly and behind-the-scenes to make sure accreditation and paperwork were secured, badges were collected, interviews were nailed and stories were covered.

Khodeir Majid, who covered Iraq's numerous conflicts as a video producer and cameraman for The Associated Press for over 17 years, has died, relatives said Friday. He was 64.

The cause of death was complications due to the coronavirus. Majid had been hospitalised for about three weeks, but his condition rapidly deteriorated in the last few days and he died Friday morning. Majid joined the AP in Baghdad in March 2004, a year after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. He went on to cover the breakdown in security and sectarian bloodbath that prevailed for years, as well as the U.S. occupation, the rise of the al-Qaida terror network, and finally, the war against the Islamic State group.

Killings, kidnappings and bombings were an everyday occurrence, sometimes with multiple bombings on the same day. Through it all, Majid, known as Abu Amjad to family and friends, was a beloved colleague and a calming presence in the Baghdad bureau. He was a dedicated journalist and a good friend to many, working quietly and behind-the-scenes to make sure accreditation and paperwork were secured, badges were collected, interviews were nailed and stories were covered. “Abu Amjad was a rare source of joy during difficult times working in Baghdad for the past 17 years. He will be remembered as kind and a dedicated professional,” said Ahmed Sami, the AP's senior producer in Baghdad.

