COVID-19 in Bollywood: Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra and Sumeet Vyas test positive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:53 IST
Actors Sonu Sood and Sumeet Vyas and fashion designer Manish Malhotra have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest Bollywood celebrities to contract the infection that is in its second wave and raging across the country. All three shared their COVID positive status on social media and are quarantining at home. Sood, 47, who came into the spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year, said he will continue his work for those in need.

“This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care,” he said on Twitter.

He also assured his followers that he will stay connected to solve their problems.

''But don't worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember, I'm always there for you all,'' Sood, who received the first dose of the vaccine on April 7, tweeted.

Malhotra went on Instagram to disclose news about his positive status. ''I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care,'' the 54-year-old designer wrote on Friday evening.

Vyas, 37, also shared his diagnosis on Instagram and informed his fans that he had ''mild'' COVID symptoms.

''I am taking all the necessary precautions, taking medication prescribed by my doctors and putting myself under home quarantine,” he said.

As news came in of more Bollywood personalities testing positive, actor Katrina Kaif posted that she had recovered from the virus.

''Negative. Everyone who checked up on me, thank you. It was really sweet, felt a lot of love,'' she wrote on Twitter.

The ''Zero'' actor had opened up about her COVID diagnosis on April 6 and was under home quarantine.

According to the health ministry on Saturday, a record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609. Mumbai is also keeping pace with the increase, reporting 8,839 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Bollywood celebrities who have contracted the virus in the past include Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

