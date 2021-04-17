Left Menu

Queen appears for Prince Philip''s funeral procession

PTI | Windsor | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:30 IST
Queen appears for Prince Philip''s funeral procession

Queen Elizabeth II has left the Sovereign's Entrance of Windsor Castle as members of the Royal Family prepare for the procession that will precede the funeral of Prince Philip.

The queen, accompanied by a lady-in waiting, wore a mask as she took her seat in the Bentley that will carry her to St. George's Chapel for the funeral of her husband of 73 years.

Elizabeth has always sought to set an example for the nation during her long reign, and face coverings are required in England under rules designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The rules also mean that only 30 family members and close friends will be allowed to attend the funeral.

