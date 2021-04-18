Left Menu

Meghan Markle watched Prince Philip's funeral at California home

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle watched Prince Philip's televised funeral on Saturday from her California home, confirmed Fox News.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 10:27 IST
Meghan Markle watched Prince Philip's funeral at California home
Meghan Markle (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle watched Prince Philip's televised funeral on Saturday from her California home, confirmed Fox News. According to the outlet, Markle's absence from the Duke of Edinburgh's royal funeral was known for several days before the event took place. She was advised by a doctor not to go to in light of the fact that she's pregnant.

Prince Harry went to the United Kingdom solo, prior to this week[-to go to the funeral]. Meghan remained behind with the couple's just about 2-year-old child Archie. The couple settled down in Santa Barbara, California, a year ago, months after they declared their choice to step back as senior members of the royal family. In spite of the distance, Meghan tried to watch on as her better half rejoined with his royal family members for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial interview Oprah Winfrey.

According to Fox News, although the event started with Prince Harry and William separated in the procession line by their cousin, Peter Phillips, viewers were shocked to see the siblings strolling next to each other on their way out of the service. The tension between the Sussexes and the remainder of the British regal family have run high since the couple reported their choice to venture down as senior individuals from the royal family in early 2020.

As revealed by Fox News, the family rift was amplified on March 7, when their two-hour interview with Winfrey broadcasted. During it, the couple said that an anonymous individual from the royal family made a racist comment to the 36-year before the birth of their child Archie in 2019. Harry later explained that his grandparents didn't offer the remark being referred to. Days after the CBS special aired, the Duke of Cambridge shielded the monarchy saying that they are "a lot of not a racist family."

Another disclosure included Harry voicing to Winfrey that his associations with his dad, Prince Charles and William have ruptured. On Saturday, People magazine reported that Meghan was "hopeful" she could attend the overseas service prior to seeking her doctor's advice.

The magazine reported that the Sussexes also gave a wreath that was laid for the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday. It was planned by Willow Crossley, who allegedly has worked with the married couple previously. Prince Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years. He died April 9 at the age of 99. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JEE Mains entrance exam postponed amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Sunday.Given the current covid19 situation, I hav...

First time seeing such crowd of sick and dead, says Rahul Gandhi

Taking a jibe at the ongoing political rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he has seen such a crowd of sick and dead for the first time. Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP mentioned rallies and wrote, For the first tim...

IPL 2021: Very important one set batsman plays through innings quite deep, says Laxman

SunRisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman said that it is very important that a set batsman should play deep through the innings as the wicket here at the Chepauk Stadium is slow and a new batter takes time to adjust to it. Hyderabad suffered t...

Cricket-Hyderabad's winless streak in IPL baffles skipper Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is surprised by his teams winless streak in the Indian Premier League IPL and demanded smart cricket from his side after their third successive defeat in Saturdays match against Mumbai Indians. For t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021