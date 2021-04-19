Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor joins viral 'Up' challenge, flaunts her amazing dancing skills

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, on Monday joined the viral 'Up' challenge bandwagon and shared a video flaunting her killer dance moves.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:12 IST
Janhvi Kapoor joins viral 'Up' challenge, flaunts her amazing dancing skills
Janhvi Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 19 (India): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, on Monday joined the viral 'Up' challenge bandwagon and shared a video flaunting her killer dance moves. Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared a video dancing to the hit Cardi B song, along with the caption, "Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now."

In the video, the 'Gunjan Saxena' actor, while dressed in a white top and blue denim could be seen matching steps with her friend, who was dressed in a blue bikini, paired with colourful yellow and pink pants. The duo was dancing next to a swimming pool, where they delivered an energetic performance on the upbeat song. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short - source

India is set to accept the Serum Institute of Indias SII request for a 30 billion rupee 400 million grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. SII, th...

BIF seeks reversal of hike in import duties on components, PCBAs; writes to DoT, finance ministry

Industry body Broadband India Forum BIF has approached the telecom department and the finance ministry seeking reversal of hike in import duties on components and PCBAs effected in recent Budget, saying the move will drive up the cost of ma...

Germany's Greens want to lead next government - Baerbock

The chancellor candidate of Germanys Greens said on Monday she wants to lead the next government after a September election in Europes largest economy, urging voters to help her ecologist party overtake the conservatives who lead in polls.W...

Hardik didn't bowl in IPL due to a shoulder niggle: Jayawardene

All-rounder Hardik Pandya did not bowl in the last three IPL games due to a shoulder niggle that he picked up during the final ODI against England, said Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Monday....we were looking forward for h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021