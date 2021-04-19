Left Menu

Cannes 2021 to open with Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver 'Annette'

The 74th season of the Cannes film festival is set to open the ceremony with the new drama from French director Leos Carax- 'Annette', on July 6.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:08 IST
A still from 'Annette' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 74th season of the Cannes film festival is set to open the ceremony with the new drama from French director Leos Carax- 'Annette', on July 6. Announcing the premiere, Cannes Festival Director Thierry Fremaux said, "We couldn't have dreamed of a more beautiful reunion with cinema and the silver screen, in the Palais des festivals where films come to assert their splendor".

"Carax's cinema is an expression of these powerful gestures, these mysterious alchemies that makes the secret of cinema's modernity and eternity," added Thierry, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Set in contemporary Los Angeles, 'Annette' tells the story of a superficially perfect couple: Henry (Driver), a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor, and Ann (Cotillard), a world-famous singer. But the birth of their first child, named Annette, changes both of their lives forever.

Produced by Charles Gillibert, Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu, and Driver, in association with Amazon Studios, Arte, and Canalplus, 'Annette' marks Carax's first feature since the 2012 cult hit Holy Motors, which also premiered in Cannes, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The flick is slated to release in France on July 6, 2021, by UGC Distribution, the day of its Cannes premiere.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Cannes Film Festival has been pushed back from its usual dates in May to July and will run July 6-17. Last year's event, which was cancelled, was replaced by a low-key event in October showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.

American film director Spike Lee, who was named jury president for Cannes in January 2020 but was never able to serve due to the event's cancellation, is expected to lead the 2021 jury. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

