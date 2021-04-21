Left Menu

Dakota Johnson to star in Jane Austen's 'Persuasion' adaptation

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:48 IST
Jane Austen's heroine Anne Elliot is taking a chance on love again in cinema with ''Fifty Shades of Gray'' star Dakota Johnson all set to play the character from ''Persuasion'' in a Netflix adaptation.

Acclaimed theatre director Carrie Cracknell will make her feature directorial debut with the movie with Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow set to adapt the novel for new age audiences, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Cracknell last directed Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge in ''Sea Wall/ A Life'' on Broadway.

Johnson recently starred in the drama ''Our Friend'', and will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ''The Lost Daughter'' and Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro’s ''Am I Ok?''.

Netflix said the latest adaptation takes a modern, witty approach to a beloved story while still remaining true to Jane Austen's classic novel. Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances, the film's official logline reads.

''Persuasion'' will be produced by Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie with Elizabeth Cantillon Michael Constable and David Fliegel serving as executive producers.

''Persuasion'' was published in 1817, six months after Austen's death. It is considered Austen's most mature work with a not so young heroine. The story, like most of Austen's work, has been adapted for the screen multiple times.

