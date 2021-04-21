Darshan's film 'Roberrt' to have digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 25

Left Menu

South star Darshans Kannada action-thriller Roberrt is set release on Amazon Prime Video on April 25, more than a month after its theatrical release.Written and directed by Tharun Sudhir, the film opened theatrically on March 11. Roberrt also also featured Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar and debutant Asha Bhat.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:31 IST
South star Darshan's Kannada action-thriller ''Roberrt'' is set release on Amazon Prime Video on April 25, more than a month after its theatrical release.

Written and directed by Tharun Sudhir, the film opened theatrically on March 11. ''Roberrt'' also also featured Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar and debutant Asha Bhat. Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India called ''Roberrt'' as one of the most anticipated Kannada movies and said the streaming platform was proud to take it to a wider audience.

''Now the audiences can enjoy this immersive cinematic experience right at home, not just in India but across the globe,'' Subramaniam said in a statement.

The film chronicles the story of Raghava (played by Darshan) whose simple life takes a turn when his son Arjun's behaviour gets him in trouble with a gangster.

Darshan said ''Roberrt'' will see him playing a role of a ''gangster, a faithful friend and a good father.'' ''While the plot of the film will keep the audience engaged, my charcter in the film will be an interesting one to watch,'' the 44-year-old actor said in a statement.

Sudhir said the film's biggest merit was the performance of Darshan and the movie's ''interesting plot.'' ''The transition of our protagonist from Raghva to Roberrt is a visual delight to watch. Moreover, having Darshan as the protagonist and with his nation-wide fan base, I knew the film would be a crowd puller.

''While the audiences of Sandalwood have enjoyed the film at theatres, we are keen to take this cinematic marvel to a winder audience,'' the director added.

''Roberrt'' is produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films.

