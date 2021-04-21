Left Menu

UK's Queen Elizabeth touched by messages after husband's death

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:40 IST
Queen Elizabeth II Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Wednesday she was touched by all the tributes that had been paid to her husband Prince Philip, her first public remarks since his death earlier this month aged 99.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world," the queen, who is celebrating her 95th birthday on Wednesday, said.

"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

