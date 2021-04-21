Left Menu

Rajasthan man hires helicopter to bring home newborn daughter

A man in a village in Rajasthans Nagaur district hired a helicopter to bring home his newborn daughter from the house of her maternal grandparents on Wednesday.Hanuman Prajapats wife Chuki Devi gave birth to their daughter, Riya, on March 3 in the Nagaur district hospital.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:26 IST
Rajasthan man hires helicopter to bring home newborn daughter

A man in a village in Rajasthan's Nagaur district hired a helicopter to bring home his newborn daughter from the house of her maternal grandparents on Wednesday.

Hanuman Prajapat's wife Chuki Devi gave birth to their daughter, Riya, on March 3 in the Nagaur district hospital. From there she went to her parents' house in Harsolav village with the baby for post-delivery care.

''We wanted to make the arrival of my daughter, my princess very special and this was the most I could have done to show how special my daughter is to me and my family,'' Prajapat told PTI over phone from his native village Nimbdi Chandawata.

There is a distance of nearly 40 km between Nimbdi Chandawata and Harsolav villages. The helicopter took around 10 minutes to cover the distance.

The helicopter first took off from Nimbdi Chandawata with Hanuman and his three relatives onboard. After spending around two hours in Harsolav, Prajapat and others boarded the helicopter again with his wife and daughter to finally head home.

Prajapat said it was the idea of his father, Madanlal Kumhar, to celebrate the birth of his granddaughter wholeheartedly.

''My father is very happy with the birth of Riya and he had insisted on arranging the helicopter. He and other family members welcomed us when we landed in our village,'' he said.

Prajapat, who has studied up to Class 10, said girls and boys should be treated as equals.

''It is usually seen that people do not celebrate the birth of a girl. There should be no discrimination between a girl and a boy. I will make my daughter study and fulfil all her dreams,'' said the ecstatic father.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa to hold coronavirus delayed local elections in October

South Africa will hold local government elections in October that were delayed by the coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Wednesday, 27 October 2021, as the date on which loc...

Faf du Plessis and Deepak Chahar set up CSK's 18-run win over KKR

Faf du Plessis magnificent 95 not out and Deepak Chahars impressive four-wicket haul outshone dazzling half centuries from Andre Russell and Pat Cummins as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in their IPL match here on...

U.S. working to add $300 million in civilian aid to Afghanistan -Blinken

The Biden administration is working with Congress to provide nearly 300 million in civilian aid to Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, funds the Trump administration conditioned on progress in peace talks....

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021