'How I Met Your Mother' sequel gets straight-to-series order

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:52 IST
''How I Met Your Father'', a sequel to the Emmy-winning sitcom ''How I Met Your Mother'' has been given a straight-to-series order at Hulu. The new series will star Hilary Duff as Sophie, a mother telling her young son the story of how she met his father.

Showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will direct the show, taking the reins from 'How I Met Your Mother' creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, reported Collider.

Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said Aptaker and Berger had an inspired take on the new version of the series which honours the vision of the original creators and takes the franchise forward.

Duff was originally set to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in a new Disney+ series, which was announced at D23 Expo in 2019 but the project did not move forward.

The 'Younger' actor said she was looking forward to take on the role of Sophie.

''As a huge fan of 'How I Met Your Mother', I’m honoured and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. ''Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there!,” she said.

