27 years of 'Anjaam': Madhuri Dixit shares BTS pictures with SRK, Deepak Tijori

Bollywood's ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday celebrated 27 years of psychological-thriller 'Anjaam' by sharing throwback pictures from the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:51 IST
Picture posted by Madhuri Dixit (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood's ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday celebrated 27 years of psychological-thriller 'Anjaam' by sharing throwback pictures from the film. The 'Kalank' star took to Twitter and shared throwback pictures from the film as she commemorated the 27-year landmark of the film.

The photos see Madhuri posing with Shah Rukh Khan as they pose for a picture. The second snap sees a bejewelled Madhuri as she smilingly posed for the lens. Another photo shared by Madhuri captures a candid shot between her, SRK and Deepak Tijori, as the trio engages in a conversation.

Penning down her experience of shooting the film, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' star wrote,"#27YearsOfAnjaam One of my memorable films with @iamsrk & #DeepakTijori filled with lots of emotions, drama, and entertainment." Many fans took to the comments section and praised the actor. One wrote, "You are beautiful."

Another wrote, "You are fantastic." A third fan commented, "The absolute best."

A psychological thriller released in the year 1994, 'Anjaam', marks the first time that Madhuri and Shah Rukh were paired together. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers for her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress. (ANI)

