Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Drug Network

Punjab Police announced the dismantling of a cross-border drug smuggling operation, arresting two individuals and seizing 4.13 kg of heroin.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the arrested individuals had a history of criminal activities under the NDPS and Arms Acts.

Investigation revealed connections to Europe-based handlers and incarcerated operatives, with operations spanning across the Majha and Doaba regions. An FIR has been registered at Amritsar's Sultanwind police station, with ongoing efforts to uncover the entire network.

(With inputs from agencies.)