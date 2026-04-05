Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Drug Network

Punjab Police have arrested two individuals involved in a cross-border drug smuggling operation, seizing 4.13 kg of heroin. The suspects had previous offenses under NDPS and Arms Acts. The operation was linked to Europe-based handlers. An FIR has been filed as investigations continue to unravel the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:58 IST
Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Drug Network
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced the dismantling of a cross-border drug smuggling operation, arresting two individuals and seizing 4.13 kg of heroin.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the arrested individuals had a history of criminal activities under the NDPS and Arms Acts.

Investigation revealed connections to Europe-based handlers and incarcerated operatives, with operations spanning across the Majha and Doaba regions. An FIR has been registered at Amritsar's Sultanwind police station, with ongoing efforts to uncover the entire network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
At least 13 killed in an airstrike that hit building in a city southwest of Iran's capital, Tehran, AP reports quoting Iranian media.

At least 13 killed in an airstrike that hit building in a city southwest of ...

 Global
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Potential Ceasefire Among U.S., Iran, and Regional Mediators

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Potential Ceasefire Among U.S., Iran, and Regional Me...

 Global
3
Mysterious Airstrike: Tragedy in Tehran

Mysterious Airstrike: Tragedy in Tehran

 United Arab Emirates
4
Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Rock Iran

Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Rock Iran

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Partial automation, not full replacement, will shape AI’s economic future

Renewable energy networks get smarter with AI-based grid optimization

Global firms accelerate AI adoption to build stronger, more resilient operations

AI use among youth raises concerns over cognitive decline and learning dependency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026