Drone Attacks Target Russian Oil Infrastructure
Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk suffered a fuel leak, and the NORSI oil refinery caught fire after drone attacks, part of Ukraine's intensified efforts against Russian energy infrastructure. The assaults have significantly impacted Russia's oil export capabilities, targeting a major revenue source and military funding stream.
A significant fuel leak occurred at Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, while flames engulfed the NORSI oil refinery following a drone attack, according to Russian authorities on Sunday.
In recent weeks, Ukraine has escalated its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to cripple a major revenue source and diminish Russian military prowess. Initially, the governor of the north-western Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, reported pipeline damage at Primorsk—Russia's crucial oil export hub. However, later reports clarified that while the pipeline remained intact, a fuel reservoir suffered damage from shrapnel.
The assaults last month resulted in the shutdown of about 40% of Russia's oil export capabilities, affected by the closure of Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline and the seizure of Russia-linked tankers. Moreover, the NORSI refinery, Russia's fourth-largest and a significant gasoline producer, suffered damages in a drone attack in the Nizhny Novgorod region. During air alerts, oil loadings are suspended, impacting Kazakhstan exports handled by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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