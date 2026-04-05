Drone Attacks Target Russian Oil Infrastructure

A significant fuel leak occurred at Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, while flames engulfed the NORSI oil refinery following a drone attack, according to Russian authorities on Sunday.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has escalated its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to cripple a major revenue source and diminish Russian military prowess. Initially, the governor of the north-western Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, reported pipeline damage at Primorsk—Russia's crucial oil export hub. However, later reports clarified that while the pipeline remained intact, a fuel reservoir suffered damage from shrapnel.

The assaults last month resulted in the shutdown of about 40% of Russia's oil export capabilities, affected by the closure of Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline and the seizure of Russia-linked tankers. Moreover, the NORSI refinery, Russia's fourth-largest and a significant gasoline producer, suffered damages in a drone attack in the Nizhny Novgorod region. During air alerts, oil loadings are suspended, impacting Kazakhstan exports handled by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

(With inputs from agencies.)