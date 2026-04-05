Left Menu

Drone Attacks Target Russian Oil Infrastructure

Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk suffered a fuel leak, and the NORSI oil refinery caught fire after drone attacks, part of Ukraine's intensified efforts against Russian energy infrastructure. The assaults have significantly impacted Russia's oil export capabilities, targeting a major revenue source and military funding stream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:01 IST
Drone Attacks Target Russian Oil Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant fuel leak occurred at Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, while flames engulfed the NORSI oil refinery following a drone attack, according to Russian authorities on Sunday.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has escalated its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to cripple a major revenue source and diminish Russian military prowess. Initially, the governor of the north-western Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, reported pipeline damage at Primorsk—Russia's crucial oil export hub. However, later reports clarified that while the pipeline remained intact, a fuel reservoir suffered damage from shrapnel.

The assaults last month resulted in the shutdown of about 40% of Russia's oil export capabilities, affected by the closure of Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline and the seizure of Russia-linked tankers. Moreover, the NORSI refinery, Russia's fourth-largest and a significant gasoline producer, suffered damages in a drone attack in the Nizhny Novgorod region. During air alerts, oil loadings are suspended, impacting Kazakhstan exports handled by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crude Moves: SOMO Races Against Time

Crude Moves: SOMO Races Against Time

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Hit Tehran Amid Missile Alerts

Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Hit Tehran Amid Missile Alerts

 United Arab Emirates
3
Seoul's Apology Over Drone Incident Highlights Tensions

Seoul's Apology Over Drone Incident Highlights Tensions

 Global
4
Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Shake Global Markets

Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Shake Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime Surge Threatens Global Finance as Digital Banking Expands Rapidly

Fiscal Forecast Failures in East Africa Reveal Deep Budget Credibility Challenges

How Stablecoins Are Creating a Parallel Dollar Market Across Global Economies

Global Risk Sharing Falls Short as Households Bear Burden in Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026