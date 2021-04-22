Left Menu

Disney inks deal with Sony to bring 'Spider-Man' other films to Disney Plus, Hulu

Disney and Sony Pictures have signed a multi-year 'content licensing agreement' that will bring new Sony theatrical releases, beginning with its 2022 movies, to Disney-owned platforms.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:10 IST
Disney inks deal with Sony to bring 'Spider-Man' other films to Disney Plus, Hulu
Logos of Disney and Sony. Image Credit: ANI

Disney and Sony Pictures have signed a multi-year 'content licensing agreement' that will bring new Sony theatrical releases, beginning with its 2022 movies, to Disney-owned platforms. According to The Verge, this deal also gives Disney the rights to Sony's many old movies, including Spider-Man titles -- implying that motion pictures featuring the web-slinger, which are prominently missing from Disney Plus' collection of Marvel films, could eventually make their way to the streaming service.

The deal includes Sony's releases from 2022 through 2026 and Disney will get access to them following their 'Pay 1 TV window.' Starting in 2022, that window, which follows a film's theatrical and home video runs, will be owned by Netflix, on account of a deal declared recently. (That means new Sony films will hit theaters first, then paid rentals and purchases, then Netflix, and then finally head over to Disney platforms, possibly including Disney Plus.)

So despite the fact that Disney and Sony's deal means that Disney will not have new Spider-Man films just after their theatrical runs, the company will get to include them in its streaming catalogue over the long term -- something that Disney arguably values more. As reported by The Verge, giving people access to yet another set of movies in its ever-growing collection of Marvel properties could give people more reason to subscribe to Disney Plus. The company continues to connect the many Marvel films and shows to each other so one will always want to watch the next new MCU thing, and it continues to invest heavily in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, courting big names for future series to give fans even more reasons to keep the subscription.

However, if Spider-Man films will make their way to Disney Plus, that will not make Disney's infinity gauntlet of films complete. 2008's 'The Incredible Hulk' (the one starring Edward Norton as the Hulk) would still not be available on the service. Unless Disney strikes some sort of deal with Universal Studios. The Verge reported that other Sony Pictures properties, like 'Jumanji' and 'Hotel Transylvania', are also included in the deal, as per the statement. Disney's Hulu will also have access to "a significant number of library titles" as soon as this June, according to the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks eye new high on growth hopes, oil ebbs on COVID-19 fears

Global stocks ground higher while oil ebbed on Thursday as investors diverged over whether to bet on economic recovery in the United States and other developed markets or worry about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere.With vac...

Indian footprint expands in UK despite Covid crisis, finds new ‘India Meets Britain Tracker’

The number of Indian companies operating in the UK and their job creation levels have registered growth despite the challenges of Brexit and COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, the India Meets Britain Tracker concludes in a report release...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to portray young Smurf in flashback, will it release this year?

Nearly 18 months after the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 5, TNT is finally getting ready for the release of the fifth season. The previous season ended in August 2019. After that, Season 5s filming started but could be continue for long...

Todd Boehly's SPAC to take Vivid Seats public in near $2 bln deal

Online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken public by a Todd Boehly backed blank-check firm, valuing the combined company at 1.95 billion. The deal with Horizon Acquisition Corp will provide 769 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021