Left Menu

Oxygen shortage: Good samaritans come to rescue of COVID patients across Delhi-NCR

It has opened oxygen langar for COVID-19 patients and promises to supply oxygen in its premises to patients till the time they don't find a bed for themselves in hospital. They have also launched a helpline number for the people to call and book oxygen cylinder. We are not giving or refilling oxygen cylinders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:14 IST
Oxygen shortage: Good samaritans come to rescue of COVID patients across Delhi-NCR
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With hospitals in the city scrambling to shore up oxygen supplies, good samaritans and social organizations across Delhi-NCR are giving a new lease of life to COVID-19 patients gasping for breath by opening ''oxygen langar'' for them and refilling cylinders for free.

Twenty-five of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's ''sickest'' COVID-19 patients died in 24 hours and the lives of 60 more hung in precarious balance, officials said on Friday as the scramble for oxygen got more increasingly more frantic in hospitals across the national capital. Inderjeet Singh Monty, president of Mayapuri Trading Association, told PTI, ''We have been helping hospitals and people with free oxygen supply from this Mayapuri plant for the past five days now. Every day over 500-600 people come here to get their oxygen cylinders refilled. Anyone in need of oxygen for a patient in their family can come and get the oxygen cylinder refilled here.'' Brainchild of Abhishek Gupta, the plant's owner, the noble initiative is getting all sorts of support from the administration as well as the Delhi Police, which has helped them in supplying oxygen to several West Delhi private hospitals -- and in some cases to patients' homes as well.

The plant, with the refilling capacity of 1,500 oxygen cylinders per day, keeping in view the ongoing crisis is operating round-the-clock.

''The whole cost of this is borne out by Abhishek Gupta. He just told us to help manage the things on ground and see that people's demands are being met smoothly. He is not bothered about money and wants to help people in whatever way he can amid the worst health crisis that the city and whole nation has seen,'' said Monty, who is also a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Gupta, even after several attempts, could not be reached for the comment.

Also, rising up to the occasion in these challenging times is a gurudwara in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. It has opened an ''oxygen langar'' for COVID-19 patients and promises to supply oxygen in its premises to patients till the time they don't find a bed for themselves in hospital.

They have also launched a helpline number for the people to call and book oxygen cylinder.

''We are not giving or refilling oxygen cylinders. We are asking people to come here to the Indirapuram Gurudwara along with the patient in their car and we will provide oxygen to them. ''Be it two, four or 8 hours, we will provide oxygen till the time the patient is not getting a bed in the hospital,'' said one Gurpreet Singh, in a viral video informing people about the initiative. Delhi logged a record 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 percent, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday even as the city hospitals grappled with depleting oxygen supply for the third consecutive day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Japan promises safe Olympics after unveiling new emergency measures

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday promised to ensure a safe Tokyo Olympics this summer, after announcing a new state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures.The measures will go into effect from April 25 to Ma...

FOREX-Euro regains poise as data points to stronger recovery

The euro rose on Friday, edging back towards a seven-week high, having nursed losses after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde squashed speculation that policymakers will start to consider a tapering of bond purchases.Flash pu...

Knee injury rules T Natarajan out of IPL, pacer to undergo surgery

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a knee injury for which he will have to undergo a surgery. The 30-year-old Natarajan had played only two out of the four games for Sunrisers Hyderabad this s...

American gymnast Simone Biles ends partnership with Nike, to join Gap's Athleta - WSJ

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles is leaving Nike Incs roster of athletes to join a new apparel partnership with Gap Incs Athleta brand, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.Athleta has pledged to support Biles post-Olympics gym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021