Sonu Sood tests negative for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the deadly virus earlier this week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:51 IST
Sonu Sood (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the deadly virus earlier this week. The 'Dabangg' actor, who tested positive for the virus on April 17, took to his Twitter handle to announce the news.

Sonu posted a picture in which he is seen wearing a white coloured while striking a victory pose for the camera. With a green colour graphic paintbrush, he drew '-ve' on his victory pose snap. Keeping the caption short yet apt, he wrote, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative".

Earlier on April 17, Sonu informed his fans via a social media post that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on his Instagram handle. "Hi everyone this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I am always there for you all," he wrote at that time.

On a related note, the 47-year-old actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. Along with getting vaccinated against the deadly infection, the actor, who is known for his philanthropic work also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities has got infected within a span of a few weeks. Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonu Sood recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

...

...

