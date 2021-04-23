Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez leans on ex-husband Marc Anthony amid Alex Rodriguez split: Report

American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has been surrounded by family including her ex husband Marc Anthony and their twins, following the end of Lopez's engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:01 IST
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez. Image Credit: ANI

American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has been surrounded by family including her ex husband Marc Anthony and their twins, following the end of Lopez's engagement to Alex Rodriguez. According to People magazine, a source told the outlet in this week's issue that the 51-year-old singer is in a good place as she continues filming her upcoming movie 'Shotgun Wedding' in the Dominican Republic, following her recently announced split from Rodriguez.

In the days following her official split, JLo has leaned on her ex-husband Marc Anthony and their twins 13-year-old Emme and Max, the source explained. The insider told People magazine, "Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest. Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."

People magazine reported that the 'Hustlers' actor and Anthony successfully co-parent their twins and have shared several sweet moments together since their split in 2011. The duo was married for nearly eight years. The information about Anthony's support amid the breakup comes as multiple sources told People magazine that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez -- whom she had been engaged to for two years -- because she couldn't "trust" him.

A friend of the 'Second Act' star told the outlet, "She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved." "She has been pretty miserable and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex," added the insider.

Per People magazine, it was a tough decision after the couple initially announced that they were working through issues and were planning on staying together last month. However, struggles during the pandemic lockdown took a toll on their relationship. "They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day," another source said.

And while infidelity wasn't what led to the split, "she won't tolerate the fear of it in the air between them," added an additional insider. (ANI)

