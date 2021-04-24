Left Menu

The Grand Tour Season 4: A Scotland-special episode to air in 2021, will there be Season 5?

Even the global pandemic could not stop The Grand Tour hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond from shooting for Season 4.

Amazon Prime Video's The Grand Tour is released to viewers across more than 195 countries and territories. It attracts many viewers and accumulates positive reviews from critics. The Grand Tour Season 4 was premiered on 13 December 2019 and as of 17 December 2020, 40 episodes have been broadcasted.

Earlier, The Grand Tour team had a plan to shoot in Russia but the show was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, fans are still waiting for Season 4's ending. Viewers would be happy to hear that the continuation of Season 4 is on.

Even the global pandemic could not stop The Grand Tour hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond from shooting for Season 4. The trio reunited and filmed a Scotland –special. In February 2021, Amazon Prime Video confirmed the next episode of The Grand Tour Season 4, focusing on Scotland but the release date is not revealed yet.

While speaking to BT, James May said, "We did it in area of Scotland with not many people. We didn't interact with the locals really. There were complicated systems set up for cleaning everything and it was a bit tiresome going through lots of procedures and being tested every day, but it didn't get in the way of filming to be honest."

"We filmed in the normal way we always do. It's the peripheral stuff that's a bit tiring. We couldn't go to the pub, but there was no pub anyway," he added.

After a long wait in the pandemic, the trio headed to a non-crowded location for filming The Grand Tour Season 4.

"In the short term we might have to reduce our travel ambitions and we'll have a better chance of doing it," James May says. "Better to film in the UK and deliver regularly than promise the earth and not deliver anything. The Grand Tour may become a little more domestic. But it will still be us three which is the important thing. And cars," he added.

When he was asked about the tour plan of Russia that was put on hold in 2020, James May said, "The Russia is simply postponed, until we don't know when."

"It's too unpredictable to predict. We've done lots of preparation for it. It's a bit like a big jigsaw puzzle. We will get it out again at some point and finish it off."

"To be honest, because it takes a long time to do all the logistics and planning for these things, it's just impossible right now. Because someone could do all that planning and then seven months later when we start filming, all the restrictions and air corridors might have changed."

Earlier, Amazon Prime Video told The Grand Tour Season 5 has already been under discussion for a long time. However, currently, there is no confirmed release date for The Grand Tour Season 4 but it will air sometime this year. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Amazon series.

