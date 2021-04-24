Left Menu

Marvel developing 'Captain America 4' with a screenplay from Malcolm Spellman

Good news for all the Marvel fans! A fourth 'Captain America' movie is on the way. Marvel Studios has tapped 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (FAWS) head writer Malcolm Spellman to write the screenplay for the movie.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:13 IST
Marvel developing 'Captain America 4' with a screenplay from Malcolm Spellman
Marvel developing a fourth 'Captain America' film. Image Credit: ANI

Good news for all the Marvel fans! A fourth 'Captain America' movie is on the way. Marvel Studios has tapped 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (FAWS) head writer Malcolm Spellman to write the screenplay for the movie. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Spellman will co-write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer for 'FAWS'. No castings for the project are officially known, but Friday's episode of 'FAWS' offered plenty of roads for the feature to take.

Up until this point, actor Chris Evans has played Captain America via the Steve Rogers character, appearing in a trio of solo movies, 'Avengers' outings, and assorted other Marvel films. And the question of who is entitled to carry the shield or be Captain America was central to the show. The upcoming feature is likely to continue the story of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and the current wielder of the shield. But as the writers get to work, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds with there now being multiple people who have been Captain Americas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No director is currently attached to the upcoming project, and Evans' involvement or return remains unconfirmed. Evans toplined three previous 'Captain America' films, including 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011), 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014) and 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016), and retired the role with 'Avengers: Endgame'.

When events pick up in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', Wilson opts to forgo the title of Captain America so the government gives the role to John Walker (Wyatt Russell), a white member of the military. Spellman was previously a writer/co-executive producer on Fox's 'Empire' and also acted as a consulting producer on crime drama 'Truth Be Told' before getting the chance to take the lead on 'Falcon' series.

Musson was the credited writer of what is considered among the strongest of the show's installments: the fifth episode, entitled 'Truth'. His previous credit was on 'Iron Sky: The Coming Race', an action-thriller centered on Nazis on the moon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen Express train carrying 3 tankers of liquid medical oxygen reaches UP

An Oxygen Express train carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning via a green corridor as the state battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.In view of the high demand for oxygen in the country fo...

U'khand glacier burst: 384 rescued so far, 6 of them critical

As many as 384 persons have been rescued so far while six of them are critical and currently under medical treatment, a day after a glacier burst incident took place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district. Ei...

Sachin Tendulkar recovers from COVID-19, to donate plasma

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and will donate plasma when he is eligible.Tendulkar, celebrating his 48th birthday on Saturday, tested positive for the virus on March 27 and had to be b...

Nitin Gadkari receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Nagpur

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute Of Medical Science AIIMS, Nagpur. Union Minister nitingadkari ji took the second dose of the COVID-19 vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021