People News Roundup: Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate published a photograph of their youngest child Louis to mark his third birthday on Friday. The photograph was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family's home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school.
(With inputs from agencies.)
