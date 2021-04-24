People News Roundup: Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:29 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@KensingtonRoyal)

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate published a photograph of their youngest child Louis to mark his third birthday on Friday. The photograph was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family's home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

