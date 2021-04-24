Is Alita battle Angel 2 on the cards? Get all updates!

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:38 IST
The director Robert Rodriguez has spoken about the possibility for the next installment. Image Credit: Instagram / alitamovie

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is undeniably a highly demanding cyberpunk action movie, and the franchise lovers are passionately waiting for its release. An online group of Alita: Battle Angel fans titled, 'Alita Army' is currently running a campaign for the next sequel.

Alita: Battle Angel is based on Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro's 1990s series Battle Angel Alita and its 1993 original video animation adaptation, Battle Angel. The first movie grossed 404 million USD worldwide, which makes it Rodriguez's highest-grossing film. It also received mixed reviews from critics and praises for Rosa Salazar's (Alita) outstanding performance. Let's have look at Alita: Battle Angel 2 Updates and Release Date.

According to sources, Alita: Battle Angel 2 can release somewhere in 2023-24. The director Robert Rodriguez has spoken about the possibility for the next installment. While talking to Forbes, the director said "I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney Plus, so that is worth the conversation."

"I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels," said Robert Rodriguez.

He continued. "It's already a pre-sold concept, it's already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it's delivered to them in a way that's the easiest for them to consume. So, it's not a bad idea."

We all know 20th Century Fox doesn't exist, so the distribution of 20th Century films is now handled by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. When the actor Christoph Waltz (played as Dr. Dyson) was asked by Collider about Alita: Battle Angel 2, he answered, "You know, [the film was produced by] Fox, and Fox doesn't exist anymore. Now it's Disney," he said.

"Maybe [Alita 2] doesn't fit into the Disneyfication [of 20th Century Studios], but I have no clue [...] Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything."

However, the director Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron always want to make more sequels of the movie but the production company and distributor 20th Century Fox distributed Alita: Battle Angel as the last and independent title. Robert Rodriguez believes there is a chance for Alita: Battle Angel 2.

Presently, Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

