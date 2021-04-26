'Another Round' wins best international feature film at Oscars

'Another Round' wins best international feature film at OscarsPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-04-2021 06:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 06:09 IST
Danish film ''Another Round'', starring Mads Mikkelsen, won best international feature film at the 93rd Academy Awards here.
The comedy-drama is directed by Thomas Vinterberg and revolves around four friends who are high school teachers. In a bid to see how alcohol affects their social and professional lives, they start consuming alcohol on a daily basis.
The movie, written by Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, stars Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe and is a co-production between Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.
