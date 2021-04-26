Left Menu

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:15 IST
Stranger Things Season 4’s production started back in March 2020 but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter / Stranger Things 4

Netflix has renewed the science fiction horror series Stranger Things for Season 4. The fourth season is currently under production and the enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see the hit series. Recently, in a video call with a fan, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard confirmed that the series would stream on Netflix in 2022.

Finn Wolfhard said, " 'Season 4?' It should be out sometime next year, hopefully." Although this is not an official announcement still a 2022 release of Stranger Things Season 4 would be the longest gap between two consecutive seasons of the series.

Fans are unhappy with the decision that Stranger Things Season 4 won't be released until 2022. One of the Twitter users wrote "It's absolutely ridiculous to make angry fans wait even longer just because you wanna release it in the same season as in the show. They need to read the room and stop with the fluff cause people don't care anymore."

However, we all know the reason behind the delay in the show's release. The Duffer Brothers-created-show Stranger Things Season 4's production started back in March 2020 but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-June 2020, they confirmed that the entire script was ready and the first two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 were into filming.

The filming for the fourth season of the series was originally supposed to start on January 7, 2020, and was set to finish on August 5, 2020. According to a report at that time by Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things Season 4 filming was rescheduled to start on September 17, 2020. Unfortunately, the filming was stopped again.

However, as of March 2021, Stranger Things Season 4 filming resumed. Cast and crewmembers are officially back to work. The filming is moving a bit slower than before, as everyone has to maintain the safety protocols of the COVID-19.

Stranger Things Season 4 will take place far from Hawkins as in the last season we saw Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location. Matt Duffer indicates there were several loose ends in the third season. For instance, Hopper's perceived death and Eleven being adopted by Will's mother and relocating with her new family out of state, will all be explored in Season 4. The series' official Twitter posted an image of Hawkins with the caption "The Whole World will be turned Upside Down.."

Currently, there is no official release date of Stranger Things Season 4. Stay with us to get the latest updates on the television series.

