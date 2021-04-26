The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24 will be released on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. And this will be the second last episode of this season. After watching the upcoming two episodes, fans have to wait for a year to get a new season of the show.

Here we will discuss what to expect in episode 24. But before that, read a recap of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23, which aired on April 20, 2021. So, without further ado, let's dive right in.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23, called 'Old Wharf's Tale,' begins with the Laginas returning to the swamp and start digging. They find small pieces of potteries damaged by fire. The Laginas continue their search around the Samuel Ball Foundation and find more pottery bits. Then they dig up a gold button from the English Navy. Next, the team starts testing the discoveries with a metal detector and finds an ox shoe nail in the process. Meanwhile, they come to know through their research that the ring bolt that they discovered earlier dates back to the 1600s.

Now that you know the storyline of episode 23, it is time to reveal the episode 24 spoilers. The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24 is likely to start with the thrilling journey of the brothers Marty Lagina and Rick Lagina as they continue digging. In the upcoming episode titled 'Silver Lining', the Laginas will try to authenticate a new theory that says ancient people in Oak Island would use the wharves to weigh fish. Next in the Episode 24, the Leginas will dig up some scales, which kind of validates the new theory. With the winter approaching, the team needs to speed up and complete their exploration for now. However, the team is happy to know that research suggests the Money Pit could contain lots of silver coins.

You can watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24 on the History Channel at 9 pm ET on April 27, 2021. A new episode drops on the History channel every Tuesday. If you miss the show, you can watch it on the History Channel's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming episodes.

Also Read: Alone Season 8: Updates on new location & Season 9