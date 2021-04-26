I really didn't expect this: Anthony Hopkins on his best actor Oscar win

Left Menu

Veteran Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins says he did not expect to win best actor Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards but felt very privileged and honoured to get recognised at 83 years of age. He also paid tribute to Boseman in his message.Good morning, here Im in my homeland in Wales, and 83 years of age.

Veteran Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins says he did not expect to win best actor Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards but felt ''very privileged and honoured'' to get recognised at 83 years of age. The actor was nominated for his role in ''The Father'' but many had believed that the honour would go to Boseman, who was posthumusly nominated for his role in ''Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''.

There was some online backlash against the Academy as fans believed Boseman, who died last year after a four year secret battle with cancer, should have won the award.

A surprised Hopkins, who did not attend the ceremony, spoke to fans from Wales in a video message on Twitter. He also paid tribute to Boseman in his message.

''Good morning, here I'm in my homeland in Wales, and 83 years of age. I did not expect this award. I really didn't, and very grateful to the Academy and thank you. And I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early. ''And again thank you all very much. I really didn't expect this. So I feel very privileged and honoured,'' the actor said.

Other nominees in the category were Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman and Steven Yeun.

It is the second Academy award for the 83-year-old actor after his widely loved turn as serial killer Hannibal Lector in 1991 movie ''The Silence of the Lambs''.

Hopkins had earned nominations in the past for his roles in ''The Remains of the Day'' and “Nixon'' and as a best supporting actor for “The Two Popes” and “Amistad”.

Directed and co-written by Florian Zeller, “The Father'', is adapted from his own critically acclaimed play 'Le Pere' ('The Father'), which takes an unflinching look at dementia.

Hopkins will next be seen in indie feature film “Where Are You”, alongside his “Westworld” co-star Angela Sarafyan as well as actors Camille Rowe, Madeline Brewer, Mickey Sumner and Ray Nicholson.

Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinotti will co-direct the film from a screenplay they wrote with Matt Handy.

